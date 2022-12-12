Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Barron County, Chippewa County
9
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Polk County

Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Wyoming
FOX Weather
Image 1 of 4

Kelvin-Helmholtz waves are vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions, the National Weather Service said. They can appear as breaking waves and as braided patterns in radar images and cloud photos. (Rachel Gordon)

BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them.

In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds.

The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two different altitudes, but the higher layer of air moves much faster. The faster layer results in the wave-like feature where saturated air is forced up and over drier air.

WATCH MESMERIZING 'LEVANTER CLOUD' AS IT BILLOWS OVER THE ROCK OF GIBRALTAR

Since saturated air is heavier, it appears to "crash" down much like an ocean wave crashing back onto the water's surface. 

These clouds are also a sign of turbulence since the surrounding air ascends and descends comparably quickly; pilots know to avoid them if possible.

Mother Nature's beauty is all around us, and these photographs are a perfect reminder to always look up.

LINK: GET MORE ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM