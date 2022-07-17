Scorching temps expected on Monday and Tuesday

Get ready for scorching hot temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, that will be a preview of the rest of the month.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-90s. Combined with high dew points, the temps will push the heat index towards the triple digits.

On top of that, the excessive heat we're seeing to start the week is what's in the forecast for the rest of July. And with the extreme heat, comes concerns for heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.

Drink more fluids (non-alcoholic), regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Warning: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

Don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar–these cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors and, if possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library–even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Call your local health department or Red Cross chapter to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area.

Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath, or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

NEVER leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. Check regularly on: Infants and young children, People aged 65 or older, People who have a mental illness, and Those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure

If you must be out in the heat