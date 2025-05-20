Rainfall totals for MN: Who got the most rain?

article

The Twin Cities metro got a soaking Monday into Tuesday morning as more than two inches of rain fell in some spots.

Minnesota rainfall totals

What we know:

The highest total reported as of Thursday morning in the metro was in Richfield, where they say 1.76 inches.

Bloomington also reported 1.65 inches and Eden Prairie reported 1.63.

What's next:

Rain is fading in the afternoon and evening hours but some showers are still possible.

Who got the most rain?

Local perspective:

Early rain totals show several cities having over two inches of rain between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals (note: these totals are until the morning hours):