Rain totals: Twin Cities metro sees another inch of rain, more likely Thursday night
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain overnight and Thursday morning dropped another inch or more on much of the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota.
More rain is likely Thursday night across the eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including the metro.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m.
RAIN TOTALS (as of 11 a.m.)
- Hutchinson: 1.69 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.32 inches
- Owatonna: 1.26 inches
- Rochester: 1.23 inches
- Apple Valley: 1.20 inches
- Woodbury: 1.20 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.19 inches
- Hudson: 1.11 inches