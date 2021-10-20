Rain, more seasonable temperatures moving in Wednesday

article

After a stretch of beautiful, above average weather, rain and more seasonable temperatures are moving in.

Showers with push north throughout the day Wednesday, with the potential development of an isolated rumble. Winds will also pick up Wednesday afternoon and will be gusty at times.

Rain totals will average about 0.5 inches with some areas seeing up to 1 or more inches of rain.

The rain will taper off overnight, as we make way for a cooler end to our week with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track winter weather live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.