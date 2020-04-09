Quick bursts of snow push through Twin Cities metro Thursday morning

On top of everything else, it is snowing in the Twin Cities metro.

Cold winds are churning up an oddball mix of snow and drip showers Thursday. Snow bursts will continue to push across the western Twin Cities metro through 11 a.m.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Northwood Park in New Hope, Minnesota on April 9, 2020. From: FOX 9

If you get caught in a quick snow burst, watch for temporary slippery spots and reduced visibility.

Temperatures head to the lower 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

