Nice weekend ahead after a chilly Saturday morning

The Brief Mild this afternoon with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere will lead to stable and cookie-cutter type of weather. Mainly dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s ahead.



High pressure builds into the region, leading to a sun-filled sky and warming trend for the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

What we know:

After a cold start, our day ahead will shape up to be quite mild with a seasonable afternoon. Average high temperatures right now are in the mid-60s and that is where we'll finish out the day. Expect plenty of sunshine and lighter winds today. Temperatures won't be as cold tomorrow morning. We start off Sunday and warm up nicely into the 70s under a sunny sky. Our afternoons will be quiet spectacular for both Saturday and Sunday.

Extended Forecast

What's next:

A large-scale blocking pattern will set up over the lower 48 heading into the work week. What this will mean for us is fairly quiet and stable weather. Your 7 Day forecast may look very similar day in and a day out. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine, fairly dry conditions, and morning lows mainly in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s most of the work week.