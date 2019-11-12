New Yorker 'salts' roads after heavy snowfall

A resident of Niagara Falls shared video of his attempt to salt the roads after the area experienced heavy snowfall on Nov. 11.

Samar Hamilton, who runs The Action Niagara Falls social media accounts, joked that he was doing his part to service the community as he held a small saltshaker from his car window.

Temperatures were forecast to dip to 25 degrees on Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The NWS reported that Monday's snowfall totals broke a 77-year-old record in nearby Buffalo for Nov. 11, with 8.7 inches falling. The previous record of 5.3 inches was set in 1942.