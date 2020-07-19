National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Chisago County
WEST RUSH LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Chisago County overnight Friday.
According to a preliminary assessment, the damage in the area of West Rush Lake showed a tornado touchdown around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The Weather Service also says downburst wind damage also occurred.
Other areas in Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin also sustained bad damage due to severe weather Saturday night into Sunday.