Expand / Collapse search

National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Chisago County

Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Chisago County
FOX 9
article

WEST RUSH LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Chisago County overnight Friday. 

According to a preliminary assessment, the damage in the area of West Rush Lake showed a tornado touchdown around 1 a.m. Saturday. 

The Weather Service also says downburst wind damage also occurred.

Other areas in Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin also sustained bad damage due to severe weather Saturday night into Sunday. 