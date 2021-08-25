More storms on way this week, possibly bringing more much-needed rain

article

Tuesday mornings storms brought some much-needed rain to most of Minnesota, and as we approach the weekend, more storms are on the way that could bring several inches of rain for parts of the state.

Wednesday will remain pleasant and comfortable, but beginning Thursday rain chances increase from west to east. Daytime will bring heaviest rain to parts of western and central Minnesota, but storms will linger overnight producing more heavy rain.

More rounds of showers and storms are forecast to produce significant rainfall totals for most of the state throughout the weekend.

How much rain do we need to end the drought? Find the answer to that question and more here.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track summer storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.