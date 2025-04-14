MN weather: Windy and cooler to start the week

After a comfortable weekend, expect cooler temps, wind, and a little rain to start your work week in the Twin Cities.

Cooler temps

By the numbers:

High temperatures for Monday are expected to top out in the mid-to-high 40s across central and southern Minnesota, though some spots could touch 50 degrees.

Further north, temperatures will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Big picture view:

It will be windier on Monday, with some gusts approaching 45 miles per hour. A system that could bring some flakes to northeast Minnesota could bring some light rain to the metro during the evening hours.

Temps rebound mid-week

What's next:

Temperatures will rebound by Wednesday with highs in the 60s heading into the weekend.

Hit play above to see Cody Matz's full forecast.