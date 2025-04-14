MN weather: Windy and cooler to start the week
(FOX 9) - After a comfortable weekend, expect cooler temps, wind, and a little rain to start your work week in the Twin Cities.
Cooler temps
By the numbers:
High temperatures for Monday are expected to top out in the mid-to-high 40s across central and southern Minnesota, though some spots could touch 50 degrees.
Further north, temperatures will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Big picture view:
It will be windier on Monday, with some gusts approaching 45 miles per hour. A system that could bring some flakes to northeast Minnesota could bring some light rain to the metro during the evening hours.
Temps rebound mid-week
What's next:
Temperatures will rebound by Wednesday with highs in the 60s heading into the weekend.
