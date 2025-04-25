Minnesota weather: Wet and cloudy morning, brighter skies later
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday is starting out wet and cloudy before skies are expected to clear up later in the day.
Friday forecast
Local perspective:
It's looking drippy in the Twin Cities on Friday morning with some gloomy cloud cover.
That rain is expected to leave the area by 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.
Clouds will clear out, but it won't be a linear process as cloud cover will dance back and forth throughout the morning.
Sunshine will take over by Friday afternoon.
The Twin Cities are expected to reach seasonable highs in the low 60s.
Weekend forecast
What's next:
Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.
Passing clouds are expected to roll through on Sunday with some isolated rumbles.
Monday is looking warm and stormy, with the potential for some of those storms turning severe.
The Source: This story used information shared in the FOX 9 weather forecast.