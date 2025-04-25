Minnesota weather: Wet and cloudy morning, brighter skies later

The Brief Friday morning is off to a cloudy and drippy start in the Twin Cities. Cloud cover will break up throughout the morning before skies brighten by the afternoon. Saturday will be sunny with Sunday getting cloudy again with some isolated rumbles.



Friday is starting out wet and cloudy before skies are expected to clear up later in the day.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

It's looking drippy in the Twin Cities on Friday morning with some gloomy cloud cover.

That rain is expected to leave the area by 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

Clouds will clear out, but it won't be a linear process as cloud cover will dance back and forth throughout the morning.

Sunshine will take over by Friday afternoon.

The Twin Cities are expected to reach seasonable highs in the low 60s.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Passing clouds are expected to roll through on Sunday with some isolated rumbles.

Monday is looking warm and stormy, with the potential for some of those storms turning severe.