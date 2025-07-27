Minnesota weather: Tracking storms developing in western MN

We are tracking storms developing in western Minnesota, as parts of the Twin Cities metro and areas to the west are under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Sunday.

Tracking storms

What to expect:

Isolated strong storms will develop in western Minnesota this afternoon into the evening. These isolated storms bring the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

The greatest threat from the widespread strong storms will be after 9 p.m. Sunday night into Monday morning as storms develop in northwest Minnesota and track southeast over the Twin Cities overnight.

This line of overnight storms will have the possibility of strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

What you can do:

