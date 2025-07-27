Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Hennepin County, Waseca County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Brown County, Faribault County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Pine County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Rock County
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Rock County, Jackson County, Lyon County

Minnesota weather: Tracking storms developing in western MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 27, 2025 2:47pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - We are tracking storms developing in western Minnesota, as parts of the Twin Cities metro and areas to the west are under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Sunday.

Tracking storms

What to expect:

Isolated strong storms will develop in western Minnesota this afternoon into the evening. These isolated storms bring the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

The greatest threat from the widespread strong storms will be after 9 p.m. Sunday night into Monday morning as storms develop in northwest Minnesota and track southeast over the Twin Cities overnight.

This line of overnight storms will have the possibility of strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

MN weather: Tracking strong storms in western MN

MN weather: Tracking strong storms in western MN

Meteorologist Ian Leonard is tracking severe storms developing on Sunday in western Minnesota.

What you can do:

As always, to keep an eye on the weather and get alerts if any severe storms push through, you can download the FOX 9 Weather app. Click here to download the app.

You can also watch our live radar and any live weather updates in the player above.

Severe WeatherMinnesota