MN weather: More record warmth Monday, temperatures stay well above average this week

Record warmth is possible on Monday, with temperatures well above average expected for this week.

Pleasant sunshine is in the forecast for Monday, with a high of around 67 degrees in the Twin Cities and 70s in southern Minnesota.

A red flag warning for extreme fire risk has been issued for 1-7 p.m. on Monday in southwestern Minnesota. A red flag warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the forecast weather conditions, including dry conditions, low relative humidity and strong wind. Affected counties include Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, many will stay above freezing, with lows in the 40s.

There will be some cooler spots, especially in southern Minnesota, on Tuesday, but highs in the 60s will be widespread. The Twin Cities will see a high of around 65 degrees. That's 20–25 degrees above average.

Here's the seven-day forecast: