Big cool down could lead to frost in parts of MN by the weekend

The Brief After a comfortably warm first half of the week, much cooler temperatures are likely late week and into the weekend. This will be the chilliest air that much of the state has experienced since the spring. Temperatures may fall far enough for at least some patchy frost in parts of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.



The first true taste of fall is likely on the way as a strong cold front will draw in much cooler air straight from northern Canada and bring at least parts of Minnesota the opportunity for an early season frost.

The Twin Cities is still about six weeks away from our average first freeze, but now that we are into September, it really could happen at any time. The earliest freeze on record here in the metro is on this date, Sept. 3, 1974. But, more often than not, it doesn't happen until October.

It's a much different story not too far away from the Twin Cities. Parts of central and northern Minnesota will often get their first freeze in mid to late September, with the first frost occurring even earlier, which makes early September not too much of a stretch for a first fall frost. Well, that could happen as early as this weekend. Frost or no frost, the cooler temperatures will likely kick our fall color season into high gear in the days and weeks ahead, especially in areas that dip into the 30s.

The first fall freeze over the years. (FOX 9)

What does this mean for the rest of fall?

For the Twin Cities, it is highly unlikely that any sort of frost will decorate the landscape this week. With our still relatively short nights and the urban heat island combo, it's doubtful that temperatures even make it to the 30s, let alone develop some patchy frost. However, if you live in rural locations in central and northern Minnesota, you may just have to cover up those gardens if you want to hang on to your plants a while longer.

This big cool-down won't last long as temperatures will likely rebound back to seasonable or above-average temperatures next week. However, this early season frost could be a sign of things to come for the rest of the month and the season. I'll highlight more on that in a post later this week.