MN weather: Seasonably warm and bright St. Patrick's Day

The Brief The Twin Cities will see a high temperature in the 60s on Monday for St. Patrick's Day. However, things will cool quickly on Monday evening, with temperatures falling by the dinner hour. The next storm system will move in on Wednesday, which could bring some snowy weather for some in Minnesota and Wisconsin.



It'll be seasonably warm for St. Patrick's Day in the Twin Cities on Monday. But the next storm system moves in for Wednesday.

Here's what to expect.

Seasonable St. Patrick's Day

Local perspective:

Highs in the 60s are expected for St. Patrick's Day in the Twin Cities, while temperatures in the 50s are likely from St. Cloud to Cambridge. Highs in the 40s and 30s are in the forecast for northern Minnesota.

But things will cool pretty quickly on Monday evening, falling into the 50s and 40s by the dinner hour across the Twin Cities metro.

The overnight low will be in the 30s across southern Minnesota, with cooler temperatures in the north.

Cooler Tuesday, snow for some Wednesday

What's next:

Tuesday will start off cooler and quiet, with highs in the 50s for the Twin Cities. However, a northeast flow will kick in, and it'll start to turn breezy in the afternoon hours.

The next storm system moves into the region on Wednesday. We could see a swath of snow in the central United States, including southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday, but it does not include the Twin Cities metro as of this writing.

The high on Wednesday will be around 39 degrees for the Twin Cities.

Things will warm up a little for the end of the work week, with highs in the 40s expected on Thursday and 50s on Sunday.

Here's the seven-day forecast: