MN weather: Canada wildfires prompt air quality alerts for Minnesota

The Brief Heavy wildfire smoke from Canada is moving into the upper Midwest over the next couple of days. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota from Friday until Monday evening. Air quality is expected to reach the red AQI category in northern Minnesota, meaning the air is unhealthy for everyone.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota on Friday due to the heavy wildfire smoke in Canada moving into the upper Midwest.

Wildfires in Canada

The backstory:

There are more than 170 wildfires across Canada, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. Some of the fast-moving fires have prompted evacuations, with officials declaring a state of emergency for the Manitoba fires.

MANITOBA, CANADA - MAY 30: Smoke rises from wildfire in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada May 27, 2025. A wildfire emergency in western Canada has spread to another province as thousands of people flee their homes. (Photo by Government of Manitoba / Handou (Getty Images) Expand

The heavy smoke from the wildfires is moving into the upper Midwest and much of the Great Lakes, likely impacting the area over the next several days. The smoke will create a hazy appearance but may also trigger additional air quality alerts.

Air quality alerts in Minnesota

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a statewide air quality alert starting at 10:35 a.m. on Friday and lasting until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Northern Minnesota will reach red, or unhealthy, on the air quality index (AQI). This area includes Brainerd, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

This means you’ll likely experience smoky skies, potentially smell smoke and have reduced visibility. Anyone could experience irritated eyes or respiratory symptoms, with sensitive groups potentially facing more serious health effects, according to the MPCA.

The remainder of the state will reach the orange AQI category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. This area includes the Twin Cities metro, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato and the Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, and Prairie Island.

The MPCA says sensitive groups in the orange area, and everyone in the red area, should limit their time spent outdoors.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Air Quality Alert Map issued on May 30, 2025. (Supplied)

What's the reason for the alert?

Local perspective:

The MPCA issued the alert due to the wildfire smoke lingering in the region for several days. Here's what to expect.

"A cold front will continue to drag smoke from large wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan southward into Minnesota. This will be a long-duration event with multiple rounds of smoke expected. The highest concentration of smoke is expected Saturday morning and afternoon," said the MPCA. "The air quality will improve slightly overnight Saturday before a second wave of smoke arrives Sunday morning. Air quality may improve Sunday evening before a third round of smoke arrives Monday. This air quality alert may need to be extended as additional waves of smoke will be possible."

The current air quality conditions can be found on the MPCA website here.

The entire state will likely experience hazy skies due to the wildfire smoke in the upper-level atmosphere. The smoke may dim the sun, but also create colorful sunrises and sunsets.