MN weather: Bright Thursday, fairly seasonable weekend ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 20, 2025 6:48am CDT
Weather
Thursday will have a lot of sunshine with high temperatures near 50 degrees. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

    • Thursday will bring a lot of sunshine with temperatures slightly above average.
    • A breeze will likely bring chillier air into the area later on Friday and into Saturday.
    • Rain chances are expected later in the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunny skies with a few high afternoon clouds are expected Thursday after the metro area dodged yesterday's snowstorm.

Thursday forecast  

Big picture view:

Thursday is bringing lots of sunshine with high temperatures coming close to 50 degrees in the Twin Cities area. 

Snow-covered areas in the southeast part of Minnesota will be much cooler, with some pockets getting below freezing overnight. 

A slight breeze will turn out of the south and west. 

Weekend forecast 

What's next:

A Friday clipper system arrives on Friday, which could lead to a little sprinkle and even a stray snowflake in northern Minnesota. 

Colder air blows in later in the day on Friday, making for a chilly start to Saturday morning, followed by a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night is more likely to bring rain showers with snowflakes possibly mixing in northern Minnesota on Sunday. 

The Source: FOX 9 weather forecast.

