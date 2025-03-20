MN weather: Bright Thursday, fairly seasonable weekend ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunny skies with a few high afternoon clouds are expected Thursday after the metro area dodged yesterday's snowstorm.
Thursday forecast
Big picture view:
Thursday is bringing lots of sunshine with high temperatures coming close to 50 degrees in the Twin Cities area.
Snow-covered areas in the southeast part of Minnesota will be much cooler, with some pockets getting below freezing overnight.
A slight breeze will turn out of the south and west.
Weekend forecast
What's next:
A Friday clipper system arrives on Friday, which could lead to a little sprinkle and even a stray snowflake in northern Minnesota.
Colder air blows in later in the day on Friday, making for a chilly start to Saturday morning, followed by a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night is more likely to bring rain showers with snowflakes possibly mixing in northern Minnesota on Sunday.
The Source: FOX 9 weather forecast.