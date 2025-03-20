MN weather: Bright Thursday, fairly seasonable weekend ahead

The Brief Thursday will bring a lot of sunshine with temperatures slightly above average. A breeze will likely bring chillier air into the area later on Friday and into Saturday. Rain chances are expected later in the weekend.



Sunny skies with a few high afternoon clouds are expected Thursday after the metro area dodged yesterday's snowstorm.

Thursday forecast

Big picture view:

Thursday is bringing lots of sunshine with high temperatures coming close to 50 degrees in the Twin Cities area.

Snow-covered areas in the southeast part of Minnesota will be much cooler, with some pockets getting below freezing overnight.

A slight breeze will turn out of the south and west.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

A Friday clipper system arrives on Friday, which could lead to a little sprinkle and even a stray snowflake in northern Minnesota.

Colder air blows in later in the day on Friday, making for a chilly start to Saturday morning, followed by a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night is more likely to bring rain showers with snowflakes possibly mixing in northern Minnesota on Sunday.