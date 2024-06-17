MN weather: Another round of storms possible Tuesday evening

Minnesota is set-up to see another round of storms Tuesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Minnesota at a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

The day will start as a hot and humid day with temps in the 80s and dew points in the upper 60s. We'll pick up some spotty showers that develop during the day, but it isn't until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. that a line of storms will begin to develop from the Twin Cities metro off to the southwest, stretching back into parts of Nebraska.

The storms could bring large hail, some thunder, lightning, and the potential for some strong straight-line winds and even the possibility in southeast Minnesota of an isolated tornado.

One to two inches of rain could fall before the storms finally move out late Tuesday night.

A flood watch is already in effect for much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities and areas to the north.