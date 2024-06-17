Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 11:31 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Stearns County
8
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wright County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:15 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County

MN weather: Another round of storms possible Tuesday evening

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 17, 2024 10:05pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: More storms Tuesday

We are bracing for another round of storms in Minnesota on Tuesday. Ian Leonard has your forecast.

(FOX 9) - Minnesota is set-up to see another round of storms Tuesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Minnesota at a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

The day will start as a hot and humid day with temps in the 80s and dew points in the upper 60s. We'll pick up some spotty showers that develop during the day, but it isn't until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. that a line of storms will begin to develop from the Twin Cities metro off to the southwest, stretching back into parts of Nebraska.

The storms could bring large hail, some thunder, lightning, and the potential for some strong straight-line winds and even the possibility in southeast Minnesota of an isolated tornado.

One to two inches of rain could fall before the storms finally move out late Tuesday night.

A flood watch is already in effect for much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities and areas to the north.