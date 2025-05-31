MN weather: Air quality alert this weekend as smoke from Canada wildfires enters state

The Brief Smoke from wildfires in Canada have led to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issuing an air quality alert. The air quality alert is expected to cover the state until at least 6 p.m. on Monday. Most of northern Minnesota is under a red air quality index warning, meaning the air is unhealthy to breathe for everyone.



Minnesota remains under an air quality alert for the next few days, with smoke from wildfires in Canada spreading across the entire state this weekend.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Warm and hazy weekend ahead

Minnesota air quality alert

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says smoke from wildfires in Canada is blowing all across the state.

"Another round of heavy surface smoke will enter northwestern Minnesota Saturday morning, and may effectively spread across much of the rest of the state on Saturday," the MPCA said in a news release sent on Saturday. "There is high confidence that all Minnesotans will experience some level of air quality impact from smoke, and that some may experience significant air quality impacts. Therefore, an air quality alert is in effect for all of Minnesota through 6 p.m. Monday, June 2."

Smoke concentrations could also decrease in some parts of the state at times, but afternoon heating and atmospheric mixing will likely result in reoccurring rounds of poor air quality each day.

The MPCA adds that additional rounds of heavy surface smoke are possible from Monday into Wednesday next week.

Northwest winds in the forecast show there are still chances for smoke intrusions despite rain and thunderstorm activity anticipated from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency forecast

What's next:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shared the following photos of the air quality forecast for the coming days.

The air quality index (AQI) ratings are listed as:

Red, meaning unhealthy air for the public and especially unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Orange, meaning unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

Yellow, meaning acceptable air quality with the possibility of risk for sensitive groups.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Minnesota Pollution Control Agency air quality forecast for June 2. From: Supplied

More information from the MPCA can be found here.