Minnesota weather: Warm and hazy weekend ahead

Hazy sunshine will stick around this weekend through Monday — at times, smoke will reach the surface. It'll be dry and warm this weekend with light winds. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Monday into Tuesday.



This weekend will have temperatures in the 80s with light winds, but smoky sky conditions will persist.

Sunday and Saturday forecast

High temperatures for Saturday, May 31. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s on Saturday afternoon with light winds.

A smoky sky can be expected, with some smoke reaching down to the surface. This will lead to periods of poor air quality that should be monitored.

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Sunday looks warmer yet with light winds and hazy sunshine.

Monday through Friday outlook

What's next:

Monday is the hottest day of this forecast.

Some areas could hit the 90-degree mark with more of the smoky sunshine and surface smoke possible.

A front moves through on Monday night into Tuesday and brings the next chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures trend more seasonable for the rest of the week, likely staying in the mid-70s under a partly sunny sky.

A few sprinkles may pass by Thursday and Friday.