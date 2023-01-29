Minnesota weather: Wind chills push lower creating dangerous cold in Twin Cities

Minnesota weather: Wind chills push lower Monday morning, creating dangerous conditions
Increasing winds overnight will create some bitterly cold and dangerous wind chills for Monday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday for much of the state including the Twin Cities.
(FOX 9) - An advisory is in effect for Monday morning as wind chills will push to nearly 30 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities.
The advisory covers nearly all of the state including the metro.
