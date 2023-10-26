Minnesota weather: Wet Thursday, then it gets cold

A damp day is in store on Thursday, before it gets chilly.

After morning rain showers, it'll be cloudy, foggy, and damp but may not be actively raining during the post-lunch hours. The high on Thursday is around 60 degrees.

Then it gets chilly. Friday will be blustery, with a high of around 40 degrees. This weekend, a few light flakes are possible with highs in the 30s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, it's going to be a chilly Halloween with highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your seven-day forecast: