Minnesota weather: Warmer with sunshine; rain later this week

River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:48 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota weather: Warmer with sunshine; rain later this week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Bit more sunshine Monday

A chilly start will lead to another cool day, but a bit more sunshine today should get temperatures close to 50 degrees this afternoon, which is a pretty big improvement from the weekend, especially with late April sun angle and very light breezes.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures are in store to start the work week. 

The high on Monday will be around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a pretty big improvement from the weekend — especially with the late April sun angle and very light breezes. It'll dip to around 31 degrees overnight. 

Tuesday will feature a high of around 52 degrees, and be bright, quiet and reasonably pleasant, with plenty of sunshine. 

By Wednesday, the high will climb to about 57 degrees. A couple of showers are possible Wednesday night. 

It'll be even warmer on Thursday, which could see a high of around 63 degrees, which is about average (average for this time of year is 61 degrees). A few patchy showers could develop as the day wears on. 

Friday will be a little rainier, with a high of around 55 degrees. Weather conditions will remain unsettled into the weekend, with highs in the 50s and a couple of drips possible both days.

Here's the seven-day forecast: