Minnesota weather: Warmer than average week

This week will be warmer than average, with temperatures rising into the high 40s at some points during the week.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin got some light snow. Sunday morning's temperature in the Twin Cities is 33 degrees, with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and cool. Monday will be cloudy as well, with a chance of light snow Monday night.

As the week goes on, temperatures will continue to rise, making for a warm week ahead.