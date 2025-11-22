Minnesota weather: Warm and sunny weekend before temperatures drop later this week

The Brief Temperatures will be nearly 15 degrees above average on both Saturday and Sunday. Showers are expected to move in later on Monday into Tuesday with a chance of snow on Tuesday night. Things will turn cold on Wednesday and last through the rest of the week.



It'll be a beautiful weekend before temperatures get colder right before Thanksgiving.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s on Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

There will be a western breeze on Saturday with some areas reaching gusts above 20 mph.

Even with the breeze, it will be a beautiful day.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Things will stay very mild for Sunday as well, with a lot lighter winds.

Sunday will be the peak day of the forecast, with sunshine sticking around and temperatures warming into the 50s again.

The forecast will cloud up on Monday with showers arriving in the second half of the day.

Showers look to linger Monday night into Tuesday with a chance of rain showers turning to snow Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks cold and windy with a decent bite in the air.

Expect cold Thanksgiving with temperatures staying in the 20s.