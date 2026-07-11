Minnesota weather: Warm Saturday with hotter days ahead

The Brief Saturday will be very warm with major heat in the coming days. High temperatures are in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. There will be little to no precipitation ahead.



Expect a sunny Saturday with heat expected to build up this weekend before an even hotter work week.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds stay light out of the south with plenty of sunshine today.

There are hints of an extremely isolated thundershower, but the chance of that happening over any given area is extremely small.

Expect highs to peak in the upper 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

This forecast is hot.

Highs will peak in the 90s every day this upcoming week for the Twin Cities and a large portion of the area as well.

Dew points really don't look to surge into the 70s but mainly stay in the lower to upper 60s depending on the day of the week.

Little to no precipitation forecast this upcoming week. Expect dry and sunny days.