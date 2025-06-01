Minnesota weather: Warm and hazy Sunday, air quality alert continues

The Brief Hazy sunshine once again on Sunday as temperatures head back to the 80s. Monday will be hot and fairly humid with storm chances returning by the evening hours. Wildfire smoke continues to leave a haze in the air today, but will start to filter out on Monday.



Temperatures will rise into the 80s again on Sunday as air quality alerts from wildfire smoke remain in place.

Monday is expected to slowly clear up with the arrival of a cold front and scattered late-day storms.

Sunday forecast

Sunday morning air quality alert map from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. (Supplied)

Local perspective:

All of Minnesota is under an air quality alert Sunday morning, with parts of western Minnesota under a code red air quality index (AQI), meaning the air is unhealthy for everyone due to low level wildfire smoke.

Sunday is all about warmth and hazy sunshine, as temperatures will warm a couple more degrees from Saturday, with many topping out well into the 80s.

Conditions are looking fairly clear, but smoke will stay in the area overnight.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the air quality alert runs until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 2, and includes all areas of Minnesota as well as the Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

Future forecast

What's next:

Monday's forecast looks to start out hot and humid.

Breezy southwest winds will bring in the warmth, but a cold front will start to swing in by the afternoon, leading to some scattered showers and storms late in the day that are likely to linger through the day Tuesday.