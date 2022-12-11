Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Stearns County, Todd County

Minnesota weather: Warm, calm Sunday before incoming winter storm

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Sunday forecast: Calm day before messy snow system arrives

Sunday will be calm, warm and cloudy, with a high of 34 degrees in the Metro. Monday will also be mild before the winter storm system moves in on Tuesday and could stick around until Friday.

(FOX 9) - Sunday and Monday will be warm and calm before a messy winter storm system arrives and sticks around for most of the week. 

Temperatures will remain relatively warm for the next few days and melt the current snow on the ground before getting a fresh layer later in the week. 

Sunday will be cloudy and relatively dry, but there is a chance for random flurries or drizzles in the afternoon. The high for Sunday is 34 degrees. 

The clouds will stick around for Monday with a high of 35 degrees. By late Monday into early Tuesday, parts of the state could start seeing some precipitation, with several counties in northern and western Minnesota under a winter storm watch. 

The system is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities metro late Tuesday as a wintry mix but will change into the snow by Wednesday. The snow will hang around until Friday, with possible flurries throughout the day. 

Temperatures are expected to drop on Friday, will highs in the 20s by the weekend. 

