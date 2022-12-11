Minnesota weather: Warm, calm Sunday before incoming winter storm

Sunday and Monday will be warm and calm before a messy winter storm system arrives and sticks around for most of the week.

Temperatures will remain relatively warm for the next few days and melt the current snow on the ground before getting a fresh layer later in the week.

Sunday will be cloudy and relatively dry, but there is a chance for random flurries or drizzles in the afternoon. The high for Sunday is 34 degrees.

The clouds will stick around for Monday with a high of 35 degrees. By late Monday into early Tuesday, parts of the state could start seeing some precipitation, with several counties in northern and western Minnesota under a winter storm watch.

The system is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities metro late Tuesday as a wintry mix but will change into the snow by Wednesday. The snow will hang around until Friday, with possible flurries throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Friday, will highs in the 20s by the weekend.