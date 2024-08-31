Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Warm and breezy Saturday ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 31, 2024 10:45am CDT
Weather
FOX Weather

MN weather: Breezy and sunny Saturday ahead

Saturday is shaping up to be slightly breezy with clear and sunny skies ahead. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans woke up to clear sunshine Saturday morning as a calm breeze swept through the metro. 

Winds came from the southwest at the start of the day but are expected to shift to the northwest later in the evening. 

High temperatures will likely reach about 85 degrees by the late afternoon. 

The rest of the day will feel just a touch humid with some dew points possibly reaching the lower 60s.

Cooler air will likely blow through the state on Sunday morning, with gusts coming from the north by the afternoon. 