Minnesota weather: Warm and breezy Saturday ahead

Minnesotans woke up to clear sunshine Saturday morning as a calm breeze swept through the metro.

Winds came from the southwest at the start of the day but are expected to shift to the northwest later in the evening.

High temperatures will likely reach about 85 degrees by the late afternoon.

The rest of the day will feel just a touch humid with some dew points possibly reaching the lower 60s.

Cooler air will likely blow through the state on Sunday morning, with gusts coming from the north by the afternoon.