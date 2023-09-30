Minnesota weather: Warm and tropical-feeling weekend

It’s going to be a warm weekend for the Twin Cities metro with chances of pop-up showers late Saturday.

Saturday will be humid and warm, with dew points climbing past 65 degrees, bringing tropical-like weather. The high is 83 degrees for the Twin Cities with some passing clouds.

The weekend should stay relatively dry after central Minnesota got another round of storms overnight with thunder, lightning and hail for some. Portions of the Twin Cities got an estimated 2 inches of rain overnight.

However, pop-up storms are possible in the late afternoon on Saturday for western Minnesota, moving into central Minnesota, and potentially reaching the Twin Cities metro.

The first day of October on Sunday will feel more like summer than fall with a high of 86 degrees and some clouds. The heat is sticking around through Tuesday, with temperatures reaching closer to average on Wednesday in the 60s.