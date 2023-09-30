Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Warm and tropical-feeling weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Warm and humid weekend

It's going to be a warm weekend. Saturday will be humid, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a chance of scattered storms in the late afternoon. Sunday's high is 86 degrees for the Twin Cities metro.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s going to be a warm weekend for the Twin Cities metro with chances of pop-up showers late Saturday.

Saturday will be humid and warm, with dew points climbing past 65 degrees, bringing tropical-like weather. The high is 83 degrees for the Twin Cities with some passing clouds. 

The weekend should stay relatively dry after central Minnesota got another round of storms overnight with thunder, lightning and hail for some. Portions of the Twin Cities got an estimated 2 inches of rain overnight. 

MN weather: Rain roundup

More rain fell in the Twin Cities after a round of heavy showers. How much did Minnesota get, and could it help the drought?

However, pop-up storms are possible in the late afternoon on Saturday for western Minnesota, moving into central Minnesota, and potentially reaching the Twin Cities metro. 

The first day of October on Sunday will feel more like summer than fall with a high of 86 degrees and some clouds. The heat is sticking around through Tuesday, with temperatures reaching closer to average on Wednesday in the 60s. 