Minnesota weather: Warm again Sunday, some Monday temps will near 70 degrees

The Brief A southwest breeze will help boost temperatures into the 50s and 60s today and Monday, with a few over southwest-central Minnesota coming close to 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon. A weak cold front passes by Monday night, drawing in a slight cooldown for Tuesday, but temperatures will still be above average. We are tracking a system to bring a chance of showers late Friday into Saturday .



A generally quiet weather week ahead with temperatures staying above average every single day.

Some places will reach nearly 20 degrees above average for afternoon highs. A chance of showers returns late Friday into Saturday.

Early week heads up

Highs for Sunday, March 9. (FOX 9)

Sunday and Monday forecast:

A southwest breeze will linger both today and tomorrow, drawing in more warmth.

Temperatures will hit the 50s and 60s both today and tomorrow.

Monday afternoon may feature some temperatures coming very close to 70 degrees down near Redwood Falls and surrounding areas of southwest-central Minnesota.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What we're seeing:

A weak front slides through the state on Monday night, bringing gusty winds overnight followed by a slight cooldown for Tuesday.

We climb back into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday with a burst of even warmer air expected for Friday.

A system is set to bring a chance of rain showers late Friday into Saturday to close out this forecast period.

We may have a decent cooldown toward the end of next weekend.