Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with Thursday's sloppy snow

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9
article

A winter storm watch is in effect from midday Thursday into Friday morning. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few inches of heavy, wet, sloppy snow are possible Thursday for portions of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, on Thursday. 

A winter storm watch is in effect midday Thursday through Friday morning for an area that stretches from southwestern Minnesota to northeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. It's the 12th winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service in Chanhassen this season, which is unusual. It's been a snowy winter to say the least. 

Rain showers will start to develop during the Thursday morning commute. The precipitation will mix in with some sleet and snow, and eventually become accumulating snow by Thursday afternoon as temperatures drop. 

Slushy snow is possible on area roadways during the evening commute. Gusty winds are also possible. This could mean blizzard-like conditions in southwestern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Snow will wrap up overnight, though the Friday morning commute could still be messy as crews clean up. 

In total, most people will get around 4 inches of snow, plus or minus, with pockets of 5-plus inches possible. Though the north and south shores of Lake Superior could see a foot-plus of snow. 

Winter Storm Watch in effect tomorrow as the latest storm rolls into the area.