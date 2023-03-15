Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with Thursday's sloppy snow

article

A few inches of heavy, wet, sloppy snow are possible Thursday for portions of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, on Thursday.

A winter storm watch is in effect midday Thursday through Friday morning for an area that stretches from southwestern Minnesota to northeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. It's the 12th winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service in Chanhassen this season, which is unusual. It's been a snowy winter to say the least.

Rain showers will start to develop during the Thursday morning commute. The precipitation will mix in with some sleet and snow, and eventually become accumulating snow by Thursday afternoon as temperatures drop.

Slushy snow is possible on area roadways during the evening commute. Gusty winds are also possible. This could mean blizzard-like conditions in southwestern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Snow will wrap up overnight, though the Friday morning commute could still be messy as crews clean up.

In total, most people will get around 4 inches of snow, plus or minus, with pockets of 5-plus inches possible. Though the north and south shores of Lake Superior could see a foot-plus of snow.