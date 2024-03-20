Minnesota weather: Accumulating snow likely Thursday night into Friday morning

Accumulating snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with a second round of snow possible starting Sunday night.

Wednesday will be sunny and chilly, with a high of around 32 degrees in the Twin Cities. Winds are making for wind chills in the single digits in the Twin Cities and below zero in northern Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

Clouds will start to fill on Wednesday night. Thursday will be cool, with a high of around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities with accumulating snow likely at night. Friday will see a high of around 36 degrees. Cool temperatures continue through the weekend, with highs in the low 30s.

2 rounds of snow over next 6 days

Two rounds of snow are possible over the next six days in the greater Twin Cities metro area.

The first round of snow is expected to begin Thursday night and linger into Friday morning. A large swath of 2–4 inches of snow is possible in that timeframe, but these totals are bound to change as the storm track evolves over the next 24 hours.

The second round of snow begins Sunday night, with a significant storm system bringing another chance of accumulating snow to the area from Sunday night through Monday evening, with the possibility of the heaviest snow of the winter and spring.

Here's the seven-day forecast: