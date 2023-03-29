Minnesota weather: Thunderstorms, snow in the forecast

A system moving toward Minnesota could bring thunderstorms and some snow to the region.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it'll be cold — more like early February than late March — with some staying 20 degrees below average for this time of year. The high for the Twin Cities metro will be around 30 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the teens for the Twin Cities, while areas of northern Minnesota could see single-digit lows.

Thursday will start off quiet but precipitation starts to develop in the afternoon. It may start as a touch of snow, especially north of the Twin Cities metro, but it should get warm enough to switch things over to some rain.

A couple of different rounds of rain are possible Thursday into Friday, with thunderstorms possible for some in southern Minnesota. Snow will be relegated to northern Minnesota Thursday night.

Rain will transition back to snow on Friday, with accumulations possible late Friday into Friday night. It'll also be windy, with gusts of 50 mph possible Friday evening and Friday night.

Saturday will be quite cool, with a high of 37 degrees and sunshine. But then things warm up, with a high of 49 degrees on Sunday and 48 degrees on Monday. Here's your seven-day forecast: