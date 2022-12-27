Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Thawing this week — here's how warm it'll get

By FOX 9 Staff
Tuesday's forecast: Seasonable highs in the 20s

We're crawling out of the deep freeze on Tuesday, with more seasonable temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday. Looking ahead to this week, the warmer temperatures continue, with highs in the mid-30s Wednesday and Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a deep freeze last weekend, more seasonable temperatures are in store on Tuesday. And then things really thaw out this week. 

The high temperature on Tuesday will be about 26 degrees in the Twin Cities and cloudy. This is average for this time of year. 

The thaw begins on Wednesday, with temperatures around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities. It'll be warm again on Thursday, with a high of 37 degrees in the metro. Parts of southwestern Minnesota might even flirt with temperatures in the 40s on Thursday. 

Spotty showers and mixed drizzle are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but it'll be very spotty in nature. Otherwise, it'll be largely quiet over the next week or so. 

This weekend will be far warmer than last weekend, with highs in the 30s through at least Monday in the Twin Cities, the forecast shows. Here's your seven-day forecast: 

