Minnesota weather: Temperatures start to drop ahead of a cold Thanksgiving

A cloudy start to the week, with clouds lingering all day Monday. The day will be mild as temperatures start to slowly drop leading up to Thanksgiving.

Monday will have a high temperature of 47 degrees in the metro area. Some very light rain might be seen throughout the state during the day. Monday night, a cold front will come through the state, making the chance for light rain higher.

Tuesday will be cooler as the cold front comes through, with a slight chance of rain in the metro area and maybe some light snow in northeastern Minnesota.

After a warmer Wednesday, temperatures will drop pretty drastically by Thanksgiving, with a high temperature of 34 degrees on the holiday.

