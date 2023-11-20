Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Temperatures start to drop ahead of a cold Thanksgiving

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
MN weather: Cloudy and slightly chillier

Monday will be fairly mild, with a few drips of rain here and there across the state. The clouds will stick around all day as the temperatures slowly start to drop.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A cloudy start to the week, with clouds lingering all day Monday. The day will be mild as temperatures start to slowly drop leading up to Thanksgiving. 

Monday will have a high temperature of 47 degrees in the metro area. Some very light rain might be seen throughout the state during the day. Monday night, a cold front will come through the state, making the chance for light rain higher.

Tuesday will be cooler as the cold front comes through, with a slight chance of rain in the metro area and maybe some light snow in northeastern Minnesota. 

After a warmer Wednesday, temperatures will drop pretty drastically by Thanksgiving, with a high temperature of 34 degrees on the holiday. 

Here's your seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)