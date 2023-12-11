Minnesota weather: Teasing some sunshine Monday before another big warm up starting midweek
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The sun might peak through the clouds later Monday, but as a cold front comes through the state, the clouds will be pushed out to provide some sunshine Tuesday.
Monday will have a high of 34 degrees in the metro area, with the rest of the state being in the low to mid-30s for a high. Tuesday will be chillier with high temperatures in the high 20s, but the windchill will make it feel like it's in the teens.
By Thursday, things will really start to warm up with high temperatures in the 40s at the end the week.
Here's the seven-day forecast:
