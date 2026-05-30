Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine Saturday with warm temperatures ahead

The Brief It'll be a warm weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s expected across Minnesota. Spotty showers are possible in southwest Minnesota, but the Twin Cities should stay dry. More sunshine and continued warmth is expected for the start of the work week.



A warm and mostly dry weekend is in store for Minnesota, with only a few areas seeing rain and most of the state enjoying summer-like weather.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures are starting out around 68 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is above normal for this time of year.

Winds are coming in from the east at about eight miles an hour and could gust up to 20 miles an hour as the day goes on.

Across the metro, temperatures are mostly in the 60s, with some upper 60s in the west and lower 60s in the east.

Statewide, most areas are in the 60s, but Duluth is in the 40s and Grand Marais is in the 50s due to cooler air off Lake Superior.

Saturday afternoon is expected to bring highs in the 80s for the metro and 70s and 80s elsewhere in Minnesota.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s, staying above average.

The weekend will feel like summer, so shorts, tank tops and flip-flops are recommended for outdoor activities.

Extended forecast

What's next:

For Sunday, highs will again be in the 80s in the Twin Cities, with 70s and 80s elsewhere.

There may be a sprinkle or two toward the west, but the metro should remain dry.

Passing clouds and filtered sun will be around for much of the weekend, with high-level thin clouds and some puffier clouds at times.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mostly sunny and very warm, with highs in the mid 80s.

The warm trend continues through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with more 80s in the forecast.

Later in the week, there is the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, especially by Wednesday and Thursday, but for now just expect passing clouds.