Minnesota weather: Sunny and calm, highs near 40

Friday will start with a few cloud decks and a little patchy fog, but that should break into the afternoon and make for a sunny day overall. Highs should top off around 40 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Next, there’s a clipper system just off to our north and west. It doesn't look like much on the storm vision, mostly because it's not, but some cloud cover will eventually develop.

Then a cold front will swing in that will bring us a little more seasonable weekend, even though we're still going to be above average.

Saturday’s temperatures will hover generally in the lower 30s right through the afternoon and eventually will squeeze a little bit of moisture with a few snowflakes across mostly our eastern zones that will include the metro as we get into Saturday night.