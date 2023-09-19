Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Summer-like feeling returns; unsettled weekend ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
The summer feel returns on Tuesday. It'll be humid and warm through the end of the week, then an unsettled weekend is looking more likely,

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Summer is hanging on. 

It'll get warmer and a bit humid Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 80s for a high. It'll be hotter and muggier on Wednesday, which will see a high of around 86 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Thursday will feature another day of humid, warm temperatures, with a high of around 82 degrees. Friday's high will be around 79 degrees, with late-day showers possible.

Things are looking unsettled for the weekend. A high of 74 degrees is in the forecast for the first day of fall on Saturday, while a high of 72 degrees and showers are expected on Sunday. 

Here's your seven-day forecast: