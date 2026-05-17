Minnesota weather: Strong storms on Sunday, tornadoes possible in southwest MN

The Brief Strong thunderstorms with large hail and possible tornadoes could hit southwestern and southern Minnesota Sunday evening. Most of Sunday will be cloudy and breezy, with storms likely after sundown and into the overnight hours. Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with a warm-up possible by Memorial Day Weekend.



Stormy weather is on the way for Minnesota, with the potential for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in southwest Minnesota.

Sunday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Sunday started cloudy with a few early showers that fizzled out, but the real concern is for stronger storms developing later in the day.

Southwestern and southern Minnesota are in a level two to three risk zone for severe weather, with large hail and isolated tornadoes possible in the evening and overnight hours.

The Twin Cities and areas stretching toward western Wisconsin could see gusty winds and downpours as storms move through.

Winds will shift from east to southeast, increasing moisture and fueling storm development. Wildfires in the Brainerd Lakes and North Shore areas may benefit from expected rainfall.

The threat of severe weather will be highest during the early overnight hours, with storms clearing out by Monday morning.

Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees Sunday in the Metro, with a chance for it to feel humid late in the day. Monday will be similar, with storms possible late.

Extended forecast

What's next:

While most of Monday is expected to be dry, another round of rain and storms could arrive by evening and overnight.

The strongest storms Monday will be near the Iowa border and possibly southern Wisconsin, but parts of Minnesota could still see much-needed rain.

Tuesday will turn much cooler after the system moves through, with highs in the 50s for much of the state and even 40s in northern Minnesota.

After a cool stretch Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rebound.

Thursday could see highs near 70 and sunshine, with mostly quiet weather Friday and Saturday.