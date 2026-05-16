Aircraft struck by bullet while battling wildland fire in northern Minnesota

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The Brief An aircraft being used to battle a fire in northern Minnesota was hit by a bullet Friday evening. Authorities believe the incident happened when the pilot was scooping water from Kjostad Lake. The pilot was not hurt and landed safely at Hibbing Airport.



A fire suppression aircraft battling a wildland fire in northern Minnesota on Friday was reportedly struck by a bullet while scooping water from a lake.

Airplane struck by bullet

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, fire crews and two fire suppression aircraft were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a wildland fire in Portage Township, located approximately 15 miles north of Orr.

Authorities said one of the single-engine Air Tractor planes, operating under contract with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, was struck by a bullet around 7 p.m. while scooping water from Kjostad Lake.

The aircraft landed safely at Hibbing Airport, where damage consistent with a bullet strike was discovered after it returned from the fire, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot was not injured.

What they're saying:

"We are going to work hard to find the individual or individuals responsible for this and bring about justice in this case. We are grateful the pilot was not injured or killed. The last thing these tremendous pilots should have to be concerned about is being shot at," said St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay in a statement.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 911 and reference case No. 26066433. Callers may remain anonymous.