Minnesota wildfires: Stewart Trail Fire burns 375 acres, closes highways just north of Two Harbors

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The Brief The Stewart Trail Fire has burned about 375 acres since it was detected Friday afternoon in Lake County, about three miles north of Two Harbors. Authorities have closed U.S. Highway 61 at County Highway 2 in Two Harbors and at West Castle Danger Road and County Highway 106 in Castle Danger. The fire is 0% contained as of Saturday morning.



Crews are working to contain the Stewart Trail Fire, about three miles north of Two Harbors, that has already burned 375 acres and led to highway closures in the area.

READ MORE: Wildfire closes portion of highway near Iron Range in northern MN

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stewart Trail Fire

Image shared by Watch Duty shows the area impacted by the Stewart Trail Fire. (Supplied)

What we know:

The Stewart Trail Fire was first detected Friday, May 15, near Lake County Highway 3 and U.S. Highway 61, about three miles north of Two Harbors.

As of Saturday morning, it has burned 375 acres and is 0% contained.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are responding, using both ground crews and aircraft to drop water and fire retardant.

Firefighters are building containment lines with hand tools and heavy equipment like dozers, and they plan to stay on the scene through the night.

A Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) team took over management of the fire on Saturday morning and is expected to coordinate further response to the fire.

Authorities are reminding the public to not fly drones in the area as this could interfere with aircraft providing water and fire retardant drops.

No outdoor burning in the area is currently permitted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any information on what may have caused the fire.

No details on injuries or property damage have been reported.

Evacuations

What you can do:

Lake County officials have shared details on evacuations here.

Northern Minnesota wildfires

A fire burning between Virginia and Gilbert has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 135 and drew a large emergency response on Friday. (Northland Firewire / Supplied)

Big picture view:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that authorities are responding to eight wildfires and has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate crews and mitigate extreme fire risks.

Authorities believe "several" of the fires were started by residents burning cardboard, while others were started by trees knocking down power lines.

One grass fire closed Highway 135 between Virginia and Gilbert in northern Minnesota.