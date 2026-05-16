Minneapolis shooting critically injures man, officer hurt after suspect vehicle crashes into squad

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The Brief A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Minneapolis. A vehicle driven by someone suspected of fleeing the shooting scene struck a responding officer's squad, leaving the officer with minor injuries. No arrests have been announced.



A man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Minneapolis, and a responding officer is recovering from minor injuries after his squad was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect that police believe was fleeing the scene.

Man shot, officer injured in T-bone crash in Minneapolis

Shooting response:

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue South just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers then found a man in a garage with life-threatening gunshot wounds who was then taken to the hospital.

Police say they saw several people get into a vehicle and quickly leave the scene. Officers then tried to stop the vehicle before they lost sight of it.

Vehicle crashes into squad:

Officers say the fleeing vehicle then T-boned a police squad at 34th Street East and 3rd Avenue South.

The officer inside managed to escape through a window, checked the area for suspects, and was later taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being released, according to Minneapolis police.

Police say the people in the striking vehicle ran away on foot. Officers, including a K-9, searched the area but did not find them. Police processed the vehicle and collected possible evidence related to the earlier shooting.

No arrests have been reported.