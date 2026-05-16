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The Brief A red flag warning is in effect for 15 counties in central and northeast Minnesota on Saturday, May 16. The warning means fire risk is extremely high due to dry weather and strong winds. Residents are urged to avoid burning debris and take extra fire safety precautions.



Wildfires are breaking out across Minnesota and the National Weather Service (NWS) has a red flag warning in place for 15 counties.

Red Flag Warning issued for 15 Minnesota counties

Local perspective:

The NWS red flag warning is in place for Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Carlton, St. Louis, Pine, Otter Tail, Wadena, Grant, Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, and Benton counties.

A red flag warning means that fires can start and spread quickly under the current weather conditions, which include low humidity and strong winds.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding residents not to burn large piles of vegetative debris or have running fires in the affected counties.

What you can do:

Officials say residents should check ash piles from wood stoves or heaters for lingering heat and avoid burning anything outdoors in the affected counties.

Embers from ash piles can stay hot for days or even months, and the current weather could easily cause them to reignite, the DNR said.

Residents are also being asked to use caution with any activity that could cause sparks, like using chainsaws, parking ATVs on grass, or dragging trailer chains.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large debris burning and is discouraging campfires during the warning.

What's next:

The National Weather Service set the red flag warning to expire at 9 p.m. Saturday.