Minnesota weather: What to expect for overnight storms

River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:56 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Polk County, Pierce County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:18 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:11 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Lyon County, Lincoln County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:20 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Grant County, Becker County, Wilkin County, Clay County, Wadena County, Otter Tail County, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:15 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Swift County, Todd County, Pope County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Morrison County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Chippewa County, Meeker County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

Minnesota weather: What to expect for overnight storms

Published  June 19, 2025 8:16pm CDT
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Overnight storms, hot weekend

Storms are expected to roll into the Twin Cities overnight Thursday, bringing with it the heat.

The Brief

    • Storms from North Dakota are tracking towards the Twin Cities and are expected to arrive between 3-6 a.m.
    • The main threat is up to 1.5-inch hail and 60 mph winds, along with heavy rain and roadway ponding.
    • The storms will be ahead of an extreme heat watch over the weekend.

Strong storms are tracking towards the Twin Cities and are expected to arrive early Friday morning. 

Strong storms overnight 

What to expect:

Strong storms developed near Fargo, North Dakota, and are tracking southeast towards the Twin Cities. 

The storms are expected to hit the Twin Cities between 3-6 a.m. but are expected to arrive in the state between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. 

Possible 1.5-inch or bigger hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy downpours. 

The Twin Cities and the majority of the state will have a level 2 risk of severe storms. 

The storms are expected to wrap up by 7 or 8 a.m. 

Hot weekend ahead

What's next:

After the storms, heat and humidity will start to build up Friday. 

Some scattered showers are possible Friday, but the sky will mostly have hazy clouds. 

There is an extreme heat watch in place for the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s, mixed with dew points in the mid-70s, the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees over the weekend. 

Weather ForecastMinnesota