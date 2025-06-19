Minnesota weather: What to expect for overnight storms

The Brief Storms from North Dakota are tracking towards the Twin Cities and are expected to arrive between 3-6 a.m. The main threat is up to 1.5-inch hail and 60 mph winds, along with heavy rain and roadway ponding. The storms will be ahead of an extreme heat watch over the weekend.



Strong storms are tracking towards the Twin Cities and are expected to arrive early Friday morning.

Strong storms overnight

What to expect:

Strong storms developed near Fargo, North Dakota, and are tracking southeast towards the Twin Cities.

The storms are expected to hit the Twin Cities between 3-6 a.m. but are expected to arrive in the state between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Possible 1.5-inch or bigger hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy downpours.

The Twin Cities and the majority of the state will have a level 2 risk of severe storms.

The storms are expected to wrap up by 7 or 8 a.m.

Hot weekend ahead

What's next:

After the storms, heat and humidity will start to build up Friday.

Some scattered showers are possible Friday, but the sky will mostly have hazy clouds.

There is an extreme heat watch in place for the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s, mixed with dew points in the mid-70s, the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees over the weekend.