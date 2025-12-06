Minnesota weather: Southern snowfall later on Saturday, frigid weekend ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory as a clipper system moves across the region.
The Twin Cities will be on the northern edge of that system, with less than an inch of snow expected.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
A cold front is splitting Minnesota in half at the I-90 corridor, bringing snow to the southern part of the state and heavier accumulation at the Iowa border.
High temperatures in the Twin Cities are starting at 22 degrees on Saturday morning.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect for all of southern Minnesota starting at noon on Saturday.
A few snowflakes are expected to fall in the Twin Cities in the early evening.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Sunday will be slightly sunnier with windchills bringing temperatures below zero degrees.
Snow chances return to the area on Tuesday.
How much snow could MN get?
FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
The highest snow totals will be found along the border with Minnesota and Iowa.
Some north Iowa counties will exceed 6 inches of snow.
Meanwhile, the Twin Cities will see a trace of snow to about an inch of accumulation.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.