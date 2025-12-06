Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Southern snowfall later on Saturday, frigid weekend ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 6, 2025 8:41am CST
FOX 9 weather.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A winter weather advisory will be in place for southern Minnesota later today.
    • The Twin Cities metro will be on the northern edge of a clipper system and will likely get less than an inch of snow.
    • A frigid weekend is ahead, with windchills below zero on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory as a clipper system moves across the region. 

The Twin Cities will be on the northern edge of that system, with less than an inch of snow expected. 

Saturday forecast 

Local perspective:

A cold front is splitting Minnesota in half at the I-90 corridor, bringing snow to the southern part of the state and heavier accumulation at the Iowa border. 

High temperatures in the Twin Cities are starting at 22 degrees on Saturday morning. 

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for all of southern Minnesota starting at noon on Saturday.

A few snowflakes are expected to fall in the Twin Cities in the early evening. 

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday will be slightly sunnier with windchills bringing temperatures below zero degrees. 

Snow chances return to the area on Tuesday. 

How much snow could MN get? 

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

The highest snow totals will be found along the border with Minnesota and Iowa. 

Some north Iowa counties will exceed 6 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, the Twin Cities will see a trace of snow to about an inch of accumulation.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

