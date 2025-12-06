Minnesota weather: Southern snowfall later on Saturday, frigid weekend ahead

article

The Brief A winter weather advisory will be in place for southern Minnesota later today. The Twin Cities metro will be on the northern edge of a clipper system and will likely get less than an inch of snow. A frigid weekend is ahead, with windchills below zero on Sunday.



Southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory as a clipper system moves across the region.

The Twin Cities will be on the northern edge of that system, with less than an inch of snow expected.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

A cold front is splitting Minnesota in half at the I-90 corridor, bringing snow to the southern part of the state and heavier accumulation at the Iowa border.

High temperatures in the Twin Cities are starting at 22 degrees on Saturday morning.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for all of southern Minnesota starting at noon on Saturday.

A few snowflakes are expected to fall in the Twin Cities in the early evening.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday will be slightly sunnier with windchills bringing temperatures below zero degrees.

Snow chances return to the area on Tuesday.

How much snow could MN get?

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

The highest snow totals will be found along the border with Minnesota and Iowa.

Some north Iowa counties will exceed 6 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, the Twin Cities will see a trace of snow to about an inch of accumulation.