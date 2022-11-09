Minnesota weather: Snow for some as temperatures fall Thursday

It'll be wet and warm on Wednesday, but then temperatures will begin to drop.

Wednesday will feature scattered showers and some rounds of thunder with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

But then temperatures will crash into the 40s and 30s as showers continue on Thursday for southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota, especially northwestern Minnesota, is expected to see snow and freezing rain accumulations.

A winter storm watch is in effect from late Wednesday into Friday morning for much of northern and west-central Minnesota, with 4-8 inches of snow possible for the northwestern corner of the state.

Temperatures continue to fall from there, with a high of 32 degrees on Friday for the Twin Cities. This weekend will be cold, with highs in the upper 20s for the metro.