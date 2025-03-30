Minnesota weather: Slippery travel as spring system makes its departure

The Brief Sunday is off to a wet and gloomy start following yesterday's heavy rainfall. Freezing rain, snow and a wintry mix are all expected later in the day. Saturday was the second-rainiest March day on record at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.



The spring storm system is expected to dump a wintry mix throughout Minnesota.

Heavy rainfall

Rain totals from the FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Saturday was the second-rainiest March day on record for the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, with 1.53 inches of rainfall total.

As the rain was picking up across the metro on Saturday afternoon, reports of icing were coming in from communities like St. Cloud to Cambridge.

This event continues to bring impacts across the state today with more wintry precipitation expected as it departs.

FOX 9 weather rain totals. (FOX 9)

Twin Cities forecast

Across the metro:

Through sunrise, temperatures have been falling to and below the freezing mark, which is leading to freezing rain mixing with rain showers.

Slippery to dangerous travel, especially on bridges and overpasses, is expected.

Precipitation type will transition over to all snow showers by the late morning.

Due to wet and warm surfaces, snowfall will only bring minor accumulations, especially on roadways, but slippery conditions are anticipated.

Greater Minnesota forecast

Snow potential from FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9) Expand

North and west of the metro:

Snowfall rates have a chance to increase this evening from south central Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

This could create times of reduced visibility and dangerous travel.

Freezing rain has been reported since Saturday afternoon, with many roadways on 511mn.org reporting wintry precipitation leading to slick travel.

A winter weather advisory remains in place through 1 p.m. for western Minnesota and 5 p.m. for central Minnesota with the continued threat of ice glazing and snowfall accumulations of 1–3 inches.

This is expected to bring slippery travel concerns throughout the rest of the day.

Brighter days ahead

FOX 9 look at the week ahead. (FOX 9)

What's next:

By late evening, this messy spring storm will wrap up and cool, but bright conditions will be in play for the final day of March.

However, another spring system could bring back travel woes from Tuesday into Wednesday, so stay tuned for updates.